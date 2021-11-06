England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing XIs, today's match umpires list and pitch report

England will take on South Africa in match number 39 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While England look all set to top Group 1, the Proteas not only need to get the better of England but have to do so by a comprehensive margin.

Even that might not be enough for the Proteas, though, considering Australia's clinical thumping of West Indies in the earlier game.

Both England and South Africa go in having registered impressive wins in their previous games. England maintained their unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup 2021, defeating Sri Lanka by 26 runs. Batting first, they lost a few wickets early but Jos Buttler hit a sublime hundred while captain Eoin Morgan made a much-needed contribution with the bat.

South Africa had it all too easy against Bangladesh. Their quality bowling attack rolled over the opponents for 84 and chased down the target without much trouble. However, the challenge for South Africa against England will be on a completely different level.

ENG vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

ENG playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SA playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

ENG vs SA - Today's match opening batters list

Jos Buttler has been in excellent form for England, notching up his maiden T20I hundred against the Lankans. Jason Roy has been inconsistent but has looked good.

South Africa will need runs from Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks at the top of the order.

ENG vs SA - Today's match pitch report

Batting first is likely to be tougher on the surface. Expect some dew in the second innings and easier batting conditions.

ENG vs SA - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Brown, Joel Wilson

Third Umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: David Boon

ENG vs SA T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

England won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Group 1 table-toppers have been forced to make one change, with Mark Wood coming in for Tymal Mills.

Speaking after winning the toss, England captain Eoin Morgan said:

“Looks like a good wicket, dew will play a role here, as we saw against Sri Lanka. It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable innings from Jos Buttler the other day.”

South Africa, who have a Herculean task on their hands if they are to reach the semis, are going into the game with an unchanged squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar