England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

England will face Sri Lanka in Match 29 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. England have been the dominant side in Group 1, having won all of their three matches so far in rather dominating fashion. In contrast, Sri Lanka’s Super 12 campaign has hit a rocky patch following losses to Australia and South Africa.

England will go in with the upper hand in Monday’s clash, both on form and team strength. Their contest against Australia was billed as the mini-Ashes but ended up being a disappointingly one-sided affair, with the Englishmen claiming victory by eight wickets. England dominated the Aussies in all departments and look set to top Group 1.

Sri Lanka had their moments against South Africa but could not stitch together enough defining moments. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka were going strong when the latter was run out. Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick then brought them back in the game out of nowhere but the pacers allowed the match to slip just as quickly. Their qualification for the semis is in jeopardy and Sri Lanka need to find a way to beat England and keep their faint hopes alive.

ENG vs SL - Today's match playing 11s

ENG Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

SL Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

ENG vs SL - Today's match opening batters list

England will open with the in-form pair of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler. While Roy scored a fifty against Bangladesh, Buttler (71* off 32) was in scintillating form against Australia.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka scored a brilliant 72 against South Africa, but Kusal Perera’s poor form continued as he managed only 7.

ENG vs SL - Today's match pitch report

According to Shane Watson and Niall O'Brien, the surface looks like a standard Sharjah wicket. There's a nice sheen, which means the ball will skid on. There is a bit for the bowlers to work with. Back of a length with varitations is the way to go.

ENG vs SL - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Rod Tucker

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: David Boon

ENG vs SL T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Despite two losses, the Lankans have not made any changes to their playing XI.

Speaking after winning the toss, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said:

“We will bowl first. The wicket looks better and dew might come in later. Batting has been a bit of a concern for us. We have the advantage of having played over here (Sharjah).”

Eoin Morgan admitted he would have bowled first as well. England have also not made any changes to their playing XI.

Edited by Sai Krishna