"Even 43 years old MS Dhoni is winning games" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant for demoting himself and then registering duck in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 game

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant triggered a wave of criticism on social media during the side's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (April 22) in Lucknow. Notably, Pant came in at No. 7 and was dismissed for a duck, which sparked fan reactions.

DC won the toss and invited LSG to bat first. The hosts got off to a solid start, with openers Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45). However, the team's best batter, Nicholas Pooran (9), couldn't maintain the momentum.

Surprisingly, LSG promoted Abdul Samad to No. 4, a position at which Pant has batted this season. Samad (2) played a disappointing knock, which left LSG at 107/3 in the 14th over.

Thereafter, Ayush Badoni (36) played an impressive knock, with the support of David Miller (14*). To the shock of many, Rishabh Pant came in at No. 7 and dragged the ball onto the stumps to depart for a second-ball duck in the last over.

As a result, LSG finished their innings on 159/6, with Mukesh Kumar picking up four wickets for DC.

Fans criticized Pant for demoting himself and then getting dismissed for a duck. One of them wrote:

"Rishabh Pant sent Samad, Miller & Badoni ahead of himself against his ex DC, man you are getting 27 crores so please come on the pitch instead of hiding behind others!! Even 43 years old MS Dhoni is still winning games for CSK & just taking 4 crores not 27!"

Here are the other reactions:

"Imagine being the costliest player ever in the IPL. Having commentators rave about your X factor all the time. Being the captain of the team. Yet deciding not to come out to bat in a crucial match," a user posted.

"Sanju Samson might fail in consecutive matches but he will never hide himself in the batting order like Rishabh Pant. The biggest disrespect for Sanju Samson has been getting compared to mediocre batter called Rishabh Pant," another noted.

"Backup wicket-keeper in ODIs. Many in front of him in T20Is. Having a ordinary IPL. Rishabh Pant's white ball career is going to be a task from here on," a user wrote.

Rishabh Pant had only batted at No. 7 or lower on two occasions before LSG vs DC game

Rishabh Pant received the criticism of fans for his unusual batting position in the clash between LSG and DC. The reactions were justified, as the fans are not used to seeing Pant arrive this late in an IPL game.

In his debut IPL season in 2016, Pant came in at No. 7 and No. 8 on one occasion each. Since then, he has batted primarily at No. 4 or No. 5.

In 63 innings at No. 4, the southpaw has garnered 1,975 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 143.77.

