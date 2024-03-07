"Even the greatest of batters have very few series like this" - Zaheer Khan lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal for crossing 700-run mark in IND vs ENG Test series

Former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for surpassing the 700-run mark in the ongoing Test series between India and England.

Jaiswal scored 57 runs off 58 deliveries as India ended the first day (Thursday, March 7) of the fifth Test in Dharamsala at 135/1 in response to England's first-innings total of 218. The left-handed opener has amassed 712 runs at an average of 89.00 in his nine innings in the series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer Khan noted that Jaiswal crossing the 700-run mark is a huge accomplishment.

"You saw the hunger for runs in him, which is a very good thing. Even the greatest of batters have very few series like this and Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved it so early in his career. So I feel it is a huge thing," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the youngster's emergence as an accomplished opener will hold India in good stead.

"The expectations from him will now be at this level only because he has shown an approach like that. We saw all the things that make a batter great. It is very good for Indian cricket as well if a top-order batter possesses abilities like this. So the future is looking very bright," Zaheer Khan added.

Jaiswal's 712-run tally is the third-highest by an Indian batter in a Test series. Only Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 774 runs in his debut series against the West Indies in 1970-71 and 732 runs against the same opponent in 1978-79, has aggregated more runs than him in a Test series.

"We got to see excellent batting from both of them" - Zaheer Khan praises Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma's partnership

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma stitched a 104-run opening-wicket partnership [Image Courtesy: bcci.tv]

Reflecting on Thursday's game, Zaheer Khan praised Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma for giving India a great start.

"We got to see excellent batting from both of them. Rohit was looking in a different rhythm and kept batting in that same flow. Yashasvi, at the other end, looked quiet at the start but as soon as spin came, you also got to see three sixes," he said.

The former India pacer appreciated Jaiswal for playing cautiously at the start of his innings.

"It was good to see that he started like this when he was in good form. It shows his mentality is not to keep playing shots because he is in good form. Instead, his mentality is that he is going through a good time, so he shouldn't lose his wicket by being in a hurry," Khan added.

Jaiswal scored only six runs off the first 27 deliveries he faced. He welcomed Shoaib Bashir into the attack by smashing three sixes off four balls in his first over but was eventually stumped off the off-spinner's bowling while attempting another big shot.

