"Feeling for Kuldeep already" - Twitter slams Sanju Samson for not taking DRS call

Team India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson received a severe bashing on social media after a missed DRS call during the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The incident took place in the eighth over as Dasun Shanaka missed a Kuldeep Yadav delivery while trying to sweep it. The ball struck the middle of the pad but the on-field umpire turned down the appeal.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav looked certain and wanted skipper Shikhar Dhawan to go for the review. However, wicket-keeper Sanju Samson thought the ball was high and would have gone over the stumps.

Replays showed the ball was crashing through the stumps and India once again failed to get a DRS call right. Sanju Samson received a strong backlash on social media after replays showed it would have been out.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sanju Samson no good with Bat, no good with DRS! #IndvsSL — Harshdeep Singh (@_harshdeep) July 28, 2021

Sanju Samson wrong decision not taken DRS #INDvSL — Sushil Jamdade (@Sushiljamadade) July 28, 2021

Sanju Samson missed Rahul Tewatia there at DRS #SanjuSamson #INDvSL — #α-£ (@a_bdc09) July 28, 2021

Whose decision was it to not take DRS? 🤦#SLvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 28, 2021

Sanju Samson is just most useless cunt even behind the wickets. Missed the DRS as well. Wtf is he doing there so close? Feeling for Kuldeep already. #INDvsSL #SanjuSamson — Bakchod Billi (@TheBakchodBilli) July 28, 2021

Sanju Samson is going to get brutal spanks from Kuldeep in the dressing room after the game. 😂#SLvsIND #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/iECh8AFlwQ — PradeepK (@thecricketstory) July 28, 2021

However, Sanju Samson made amends in the 10th over, pulling off an outstanding stumping to dismiss the Sri Lankan captain off the same bowler. Kuldeep Yadav dragged the ball onto the leg side as soon as Dasun Shanaka came down the tracks and Sanju showed brilliant hand-eye coordination to rattle the timber.

India post 132 runs batting first in Colombo

Shikhar Dhawan

With only five batsmen in their ranks, the Men in Blue managed only 132 runs from their 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan once again played the anchor role as debutants Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal showed intent and played some attacking shots during the innings.

However, once they were back in the hut, India struggled to get the scoreboard moving as the likes of Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana failed to impact the game. Akil Dananjaya picked up two crucial wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka and Dusmantha Chameera each picked up a wicket apiece.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar