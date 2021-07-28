"Feeling for Kuldeep already" - Twitter slams Sanju Samson for not taking DRS call

Team India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson received a severe bashing on social media after a missed DRS call during the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The incident took place in the eighth over as Dasun Shanaka missed a Kuldeep Yadav delivery while trying to sweep it. The ball struck the middle of the pad but the on-field umpire turned down the appeal.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav looked certain and wanted skipper Shikhar Dhawan to go for the review. However, wicket-keeper Sanju Samson thought the ball was high and would have gone over the stumps.
Replays showed the ball was crashing through the stumps and India once again failed to get a DRS call right. Sanju Samson received a strong backlash on social media after replays showed it would have been out.
However, Sanju Samson made amends in the 10th over, pulling off an outstanding stumping to dismiss the Sri Lankan captain off the same bowler. Kuldeep Yadav dragged the ball onto the leg side as soon as Dasun Shanaka came down the tracks and Sanju showed brilliant hand-eye coordination to rattle the timber.
India post 132 runs batting first in Colombo
With only five batsmen in their ranks, the Men in Blue managed only 132 runs from their 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan once again played the anchor role as debutants Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal showed intent and played some attacking shots during the innings.
However, once they were back in the hut, India struggled to get the scoreboard moving as the likes of Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana failed to impact the game. Akil Dananjaya picked up two crucial wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka and Dusmantha Chameera each picked up a wicket apiece.