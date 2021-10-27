"It's too easy for England right now" - Michael Atherton after Eoin Morgan and co. beat Bangladesh convincingly

Former England opener Michael Atherton has said that Eoin Morgan and co seem to be a well-knit unit, following their exploits in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

England's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Wednesday was preceded by a six-wicket victory against the West Indies in their tournament opener. The bowlers, led by Tymal Mills (4-0-27-3), restricted Bangladesh to a modest 124 before Jason Roy's 61 helped the team past the finish line.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Michael Atherton said that England are one of the form-teams in the tournament following their convincing wins over the West Indies and Bangladesh.

"It's too easy for England right now," said Atherton. "They've breezed past West Indies and Bangladesh, and now their net run-rate is absolutely fantastic, and they have points in the bag. They look one of the form teams."

Atherton feels no conditions are alien for Eoin Morgan and co. The former player particularly lauded Morgan for transforming England's fortunes in the shortest format of the game. The 53-year old said:

"England are feared now in a way that they weren't say four or five years ago in one-day cricket - in any conditions, not just at home - including these conditions which were once regarded as quite alien. The bowlers look well-drilled. Morgan knows exactly what he's about. He's got a clear plan, but of course in T20 cricket, that can go out of the window."

England demolished defending champions West Indies in their first game, bundling them out for 55.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo England have beaten West Indies at the men's #T20WorldCup for the first time in six attempts! 👏 England have beaten West Indies at the men's #T20WorldCup for the first time in six attempts! 👏 https://t.co/BmF1kbmI9J

By winning both the games comprehensively, England have taken a firm step towards the semi-finals.

"The key to England's success is the planning" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton's fellow cricket expert at Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain, has said that England's planning has been perfect, and their bowlers have delivered the correct lengths.

Hussain said that the English bowlers have bowled to a plan at this World Cup, and the fielders have complemented them well: He said:

"The key to England's success is the planning - Mills spoke in the last game about bowling back of a length and heavy lengths, and we showed a pitch map comparing the last World Cup to this one, and they are bowling two metres shorter!"

"England have really gone for heavy lengths; their planning is brilliant, their bowling as a unit is brilliant - and the fielding has been too."

The 53-year old admitted that Jason Roy's aggressiveness is important at the top order, particularly when chasing low totals. But Hussain wants the middle order to spend some time in the middle. He said:

"Then they are ruthless with the bat. Jason Roy, when you are chasing a low score, is the perfect man, as he wants to play his shots regardless. The only negative is that they've been so good that some of the guys in the middle order like Morgan and Livingstone haven't had the time in the middle."

England's biggest test in the tournament could come against Australia, whom they meet on Saturday in Dubai in their third game.

