"Not so much for this game but for the challenges they may face ahead" - Nasser Hussain pleased with England's show in Sharjah

Former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed Eoin Morgan for his tactics and runs against Sri Lanka on Monday. Hussain heaped praise on England's adaptability, as they continued their dominance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, the former player acknowledged that there would be tougher battles ahead.

Although Morgan's captaincy has helped England maintain their ruthlessness, the player also found form with the bat on Monday. The left-hander played an invaluable knock of 40, adding 112 off 78 with Jos Buttler following a top-order collapse. That proved to be a game-changing partnership.

Hussain pointed out that England's win was key, as it came after they lost the toss and batted first, bringing the dew factor into play. Hussain said England needed to adapt to the conditions, and the plethora of bowling options at Morgan's disposal proved beneficial. The 53-year told Sky Sports in this regard:

"Not so much for this game but for the challenges they may face ahead, I was pleased as an England "fan", if you like, that they had lost that toss because they were going to have to do it a different way at some stage."

"They're going to have to get used to dew; they're going to have to get used to defending a target. They lost a bowler and luckily, they've got six bowlers that all give them something. (Liam) Livingstone has now bowled out twice in the last two games, so he is a proper sixth bowler."

Hussain added that Morgan getting runs is even more encouraging for England's prospects in the tournament:

"What was the other box they wanted ticked?," said Hussain. "Eoin Morgan getting in some nick and getting runs, I don't think anyone doubted he would do that so virtually everything they needed ticking for the challenges ahead, they've got out of this evening. In that dressing room that gives you great satisfaction, they can enjoy their four days off now."

England, who defended 163 in Sharjah against Sri Lanka, became only the third team in the tournament to win after batting first. With dew in Sharjah and Dubai, teams batting second have had a significant advantage.

"It was a good result for the tournament" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain also felt that Monday's outcome was noteworthy, as a shrewd tactician like Morgan proved that toss is not an overriding factor in deciding games. He said:

"For the tournament today, I thought it was a good result because it is proof that if you've got a quality side and you do lose the toss and you are asked to bat, that you can win the game later on in the evening, even with a wet ball."

"It's not ideal, and the toss is still vital and whoever is in that final will think 'please, please, please can we win the toss' and it will go a long way towards winning the game, but today showed it is not the be all and end all; a good side and a good captain can overcome it."

England will face South Africa in their last group game on Saturday in Sharjah.

With eight points from four games and a healthy NRR, England are on the cusp of sealing their place in the semi-final.

