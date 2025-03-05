Former Indian head coach presents Best Fielder medal after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri appeared to present the Best Fielder medal following India's semifinal clash against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The match took place on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After choosing to bat first, Australia were dismissed for 264 in 49.3 overs. Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) both scored fifties, while Mohammed Shami took three wickets for India.

In response, Virat Kohli anchored India's chase with a brilliant knock of 84 runs. KL Rahul then sealed the victory for India with a six, as the Men in Blue won by four wickets with 11 balls to spare, securing their spot in the final.

Following the victory, the management proceeded with their post-match fielding ceremony in the dressing room, where India's fielding coach, T. Dilip, commended the team's outstanding performance on the field, emphasizing how they made Australia work hard for every run. He also named Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli as contenders for the fielding medal.

Dilip then invited Shastri to present the medal. The former cricketer-turned-broadcaster praised the team for their exceptional performance and subsequently awarded Iyer the medal.

Here’s a video of the moment:

The 2025 Champions Trophy final will take place on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer is India's second-leading run scorer in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer didn't have the best start to the 2025 Champions Trophy, managing just 15 runs off 17 balls in India's opening match against Bangladesh.

However, he stepped up when it mattered most in the high-stakes game against arch-rivals Pakistan. The 30-year-old played a stellar knock, scoring 56 runs off 67 balls, guiding India to a six-wicket victory while chasing down 242.

He continued his strong form with another impressive performance, scoring 79 runs off 98 balls against New Zealand. He played another crucial knock in the semi-final against Australia, making 45 runs off 62 balls.

Overall, in four innings, the right-handed batter has amassed 195 runs at an average of 48.75, making him India's second-highest run scorer in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, only behind Virat Kohli (217).

