“Going to be a great player for years to come” - James Anderson’s big prediction on Indian star ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

England bowling legend James Anderson believes that Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has the potential to be a great batter for his country for years to come. The 42-year-old reflected on the series against India in 2024, where Jaiswal made 712 runs in five Tests at an average of 89.

Anderson felt that Jaiswal had shown a lot of maturity with the bat in that series and knew how to build an innings.

"Incredibly impressed. I think, for such a young guy the maturity he showed when he batted (2024 Test series in India) he's obviously got a huge amount of shots, a lot of options but when he bats but he was so mature in the way he used them and the way he built an innings and I think he is going to be a great player for India for years to come," Anderson told Sky Sports.

During that aforementioned series, Jaiswal took a particular liking to Anderson in a Test match at Rajkot, where he smashed the pacer for three sixes in an over.

Sachin Tendulkar expects 2025 India-England series to be closely fought affair

With India embarking on a new era with Shubman Gill at the helm in Test cricket, there are chances that the upcoming England versus India series could be a one-sided affair. However, Sachin Tendulkar felt that the series could be much closer than what most people would believe.

"If you look at our bowling attack, we are obviously missing (Mohammed) Shami and (Ravichandran) Ashwin from the bowling attack we had earlier. So the bowling attack 85-90% more or less there, seam bowling attack.

"I think it could be a very, very closely fought series because we have got a nice balance of experienced guys who have not much of international cricket but someone like Karun Nair, he's been around for a while, he's 33-34 and someone who has tasted success at international level," Tendulkar said.

While India have not revealed their playing XI, new vice-captain Rishabh Pant said that Gill would bat at number four, following the retirement of Virat Kohli.

