"Got a burning desire to still be out there" - Matthew Mott confirms Jason Roy's availability as reserve player for 2023 World Cup

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott has confirmed Jason Roy's inclusion as a reserve player for the 2023 World Cup in India. The former Australian women's team coach was thrilled to see the 'burning desire' in Roy, who has been left out of the final 15-member squad.

Roy, who was part of England's 2019 World Cup squad, was included in the provisional squad of the 2023 edition. However, the selectors later swapped him for Harry Brook due to the latter's versatility. The 33-year-old had also opted out of the ODI series against Ireland.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Mott said that Roy will make the most of the opportunity, should he get one in India, given his willingness to keep performing.

"I've got no doubt that if he got that opportunity, he will come out [to India] and make the most of it. In the spirit he has been in, he has taken it as well as you would have hoped. He's determined to get back there, he's determined to keep fit and get ready, should an opportunity open up."

"[Roy] has got a burning desire to still be out there. That's exactly what you'd expect from a player who, he's had his ups and downs over his career but what an amazing record he has had."

The South African-born cricketer set the tone for England's transformation into a world power after the 2015 World Cup debacle. He has an outstanding ODI record, having accumulated 4271 runs in 110 innings of 116 ODIs at an average of 39.91.

"We can call up people at pretty short notice" - Matthew Mott points to the advantage of playing in India

Matthew Mott. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking to Sky Sports, after the abandoned 3rd ODI against Ireland, Mott declared that the 15 picked by the selectors for the forthcoming World Cup will serve the side unless an injury occurs. The 49-year-old added:

"We've obviously picked that 15 for the World Cup and, until we get injury or illness, they'll serve us well. The good thing about an India series, as opposed to Australia, is the fact that it's not a big flight away. We can call up people at pretty short notice and travel quite lean as well. Obviously, Jofra will be there, but a lot of that is around him getting the servicing that he needs to get back to full fitness."

2019 World Cup finalists England and New Zealand will clash in the 2023 World Cup curtain raiser on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.