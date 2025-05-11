Gujarat Titans become first team to train since IPL 2025 suspension: Reports

The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans, have reportedly become the first team to resume training since IPL 2025 was suspended for a week. Barring a few overseas players, the entire squad has gathered at their home ground in the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

On Thursday (May 8), during a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, one of the light towers had malfunctioned. As a result, the play had to be halted, with both teams and their staff being escorted from the venue. A day later, on May 9, IPL announced that the week was suspended for a week.

As per reports from the Times of India today (May 11), the Gujarat Titans have become the first team to start training since the league was suspended. An official spokesperson of the franchise said:

"Yes, we have started training. The boys looked sharp and were ready to go."

The spokesperson added that two overseas players, England's Jos Buttler and South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, have flown back home, but "they will come back as required."

Gujarat Titans assume the top spot in the points table

Led by Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans are currently holding the first spot on the points table. They won in their most recent game against the Mumbai Indians on May 6. They have eight wins in 11 games, with three losses to their name and 16 points on the board. The Ahmedabad-based franchise also boasts an impressive net run rate of +0.793.

The Titans currently have three batters in the race for the Orange Cap. Sai Sudharsan (509), Shubman Gill (508), and Jos Buttler (500) are second, third, and fifth in the ranking, respectively. GT also has the current Purple Cap holder in Prasidh Krishna, who has 20 wickets in the season so far. After last making a playoff appearance two years ago, GT will be looking to make it to the top four yet again.

