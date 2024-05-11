Gurnoor Brar to replace Sushant Mishra in Gujarat Titans squad for remainder of IPL 2024

Gurnoor Brar will fill in for Sushant Mishra in the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although the reasons aren't known, it appears the left-arm pacer sustained an injury during training.

Mishra was snapped up by the Titans in the IPL 2024 auction for an amount of ₹2.2 crore. This came after his impressive consistency in domestic cricket, picking up wickets across all formats. However, he couldn't feature in any of the 10 games for the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Brar made his IPL debut last year for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants. He finished with figures of 0/42 off three overs. Brar signed with the Gujarat-based franchise for his reserve price of INR 50 lakhs.

Moreover, the right-arm pacer served as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 season before making his professional debut. In December 2021, Brar finally made his List-A debut for Punjab and went on to play other formats as well.

He was in the news during the Ranji Trophy 2023 game, where he scored 64 and stitched a 100-run partnership with Siddarth Kaul to help Punjab script a spectacular victory against Jammu & Kashmir.

Gujarat Titans hand a significant loss to Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans locked horns with Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 10). The opening duo of GT, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were sublime with their knocks to help the team to reach the three-figure mark in less than 10 overs.

Gill (104 off 55) and Sudharsan (103 off 51) played quality knocks to pave the way for the home team to post a mammoth 231 on the board.

In response, the Super Kings lost three wickets inside the powerplay overs but the pair of Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56) impressed, putting the team in good stead. However, the rest of the line-up was not potent enough, as Chennai lost the game by 35 runs.

Mohit Sharma finished with figures of 3/31 and was the pick of the bowlers for the Gujarat Titans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback