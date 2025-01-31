Harshit Rana replaces Shivam Dube as concussion substitute in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana replaced all-rounder Shivam Dube as the concussion substitute in the ongoing T20I between India and England today, January 31, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. This also marks the national debut of Harshit Rana in the shortest format.

Shivam Dube made his comeback in Indian colours after October 2024 when he was ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh owing to a back injury. Dube (53 off 34) played his first game of the series and shone brightly in an otherwise dull Indian batting performance, scoring another half-century in the format and stitching a vital partnership (87 off 45) with Hardik Pandya (53 off 30).

However, on the penultimate delivery of the first innings, Dube took a blow to his helmet off the bowling of Jamie Overton. The pacer asked him if he was good to continue, to which the batter signaled he was alright and batted for the last delivery, where he managed a single but was run out looking to take the second run. Following a mid-innings check on him, he suffered a concussion and was replaced by Harshit Rana.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The change occurred after the halfway mark, with Rana officially taking the field for him as a concussion substitute. Neither the match referee nor the opposition camp has objected to the replacement.

Harshit Rana comes in as a concussion substitute and immediately strikes for India in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Soon after coming on as a concussion substitute, Harshit Rana was handed the ball by skipper Suryakumar Yadav and asked to bowl the 12th over. The pacer delivered on his captain's trust, striking on his T20I debut and dismissing Liam Livingstone (9 off 13).

Rana became the first player in T20Is to debut as a concussion substitute and became India's second player to come on the field in the role, with Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Ravindra Jadeja against Australia in T20Is back in 2020 being the first instance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news