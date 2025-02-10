Harshit Rana throws apples at kids during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India pacer Harshit Rana was involved in a light moment with a few young spectators during the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The pacer was seen sharing apples with the fans.

England had set the hosts a target of 305. During India's batting, a few kids from the crowd, right behind India's dugout, asked Harshit Rana to give them apples from the table in front of him.

The pacer complied with their request and was seen throwing the apples at the kids, who caught them and were elated, expressing their joy, as can be viewed in the X/Twitter video below.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the second ODI, England batted first and put up a total of 304 runs on the board. India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's sensational 119-run knock off just 90 deliveries and crucial contributions from Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41*), chased the target down in just 44.3 overs with four wickets to spare.

Harshit Rana among the wickets in debut ODI series

Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana has been among the wickets in his debut ODI series for the Men in Blue. He made his first appearance in the format in the first match of the series in Nagpur.

While he was on the expensive side of things, he still managed to create an impact by picking up three wickets. Harshit returned with figures of 3/53 from seven overs in his maiden ODI outing.

The 23-year-old played the second T20I in Cuttack as well. He proved to be slightly expensive once again, giving away 62 runs from nine overs at an economy rate of 6.9. However, he picked up the key wicket of Harry Brook, who had gotten off to a good start.

Combining both games, he has picked four wickets at an average of 28.75 and an economy rate of 7.18. With Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy doubtful, Harshit Rana could very well play the role of a third pacer in the marquee ICC event.

That said, he is likely to play the third and final ODI of the series as well. The final game will be played on February 13 in Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news