"He can move the match quickly in your favor" - Aakash Chopra picks Yashasvi Jaiswal as one of India's positives heading into 2nd Test vs England

Aakash Chopra has picked Yashasvi Jaiswal's ability to play match-defining knocks as one of India's positives heading into the second Test against England.

The second game of the five-match series will be played in Visakhapatnam from Friday, February 2. Jaiswal smashed a 74-ball 80 in the first innings but managed only 15 runs off 35 deliveries in the second essay in India's 28-run loss in the first Test in Hyderabad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Jaiswal as one of India's plus points going into the game. He reasoned (1:55):

"Yashasvi Jaiswal looked very good in the first match. You will back him to come good once again because it is the type of pitch where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Yashasvi is in good form and the speed at which he plays, he can move the match quickly in your favor."

The former India opener named Rohit Sharma as another positive, elaborating:

"You have got a player called Rohit Sharma who can play a game-changing knock. I remember the last Test series (home series against England) as well. We lost the first match and in the second match, Rohit Sharma single-handedly took India to a position from where you couldn't have lost."

Chopra noted that Rohit is extremely proficient against spin bowling and can play long knocks. He added that if the Indian skipper fires, the rest of the batters and bowlers can do the remaining job.

"The opposing team's batters have come with the thinking that they have nothing to lose" - Aakash Chopra on India's problem

Ollie Pope's aggressive knock turned the first Test in England's favor. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra feels England's fearless approach is India's biggest concern. He said (2:55):

"The problem is that the opposing team's batters have come with the thinking that they have nothing to lose and the entire world to gain. People say quite often that they want to be fearless but aren't able to adopt that approach."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the absence of fear of failure is helping the visitors' cause. He stated:

"This team is doing and showing what they are saying because it doesn't matter to them even if they lose. They haven't lost even a single series since Brendon McCullum's coaching and Ben Stokes' captaincy has come together."

Chopra opined that England will not lose the ongoing series that easily, considering that India have lost the first Test and are weakened due to player unavailabilities. He added that if Ben Stokes and Co. win the second Test, India will have an arduous task to win the series.

