"He’d just played his 100th Test in Melbourne" - Ricky Ponting feels David Warner should have quit red-ball cricket after Sydney game against Proteas

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting reckons that opening batter David Warner missed his chance to retire in the best shape of his career. Despite his poor returns, the 48-year-old believes the left-hander will play in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval in June.

Barring his 200 against South Africa at the MCG in December 2022, Warner's form in Test cricket has been under the scanner for a long time. The veteran batter's highest score was 15 in three innings in the ongoing Test series in India before an elbow injury and concussion ruled him out of the tour. Despite heavy scrutiny, Warner has underlined his desire to play in the Ashes series in June.

Speaking on a recent episode of the ICC Review, Ponting reflected that the Sydney Test against the Proteas was the perfect time for Warner to end his career in the format, having scored a double-hundred in the previous game. Ponting said:

"Look, I was on radio a couple of days ago, back here in Australia, and I thought the absolute best time for Davey to retire, if he was thinking about it at all, was after the Sydney Test match here in Australia. He’d just played his 100th Test in Melbourne, and obviously got 200 in the first innings down there."

"And to bow out in front of his home crowd is obviously the way that every player would like to finish their careers. Who knows now that opportunity might not come around again for Davey, you know. That's nearly another 12 months away."

Warner made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand and has been Australia's mainstay for over a decade. He averages a healthy 45.57 in 103 Tests, scoring 8158 runs. The New South Wales opener has hinted multiple times that he could call it quits after the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

"They have got some really big decisions to make" - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting. (Credits: Getty)

Despite averaging only 26 in England, Ponting admits that David Warner could start at Edgbaston if he performs in the World Test Championship final. Ponting added:

"I think they'll definitely want to play him in the World Test Championship match. They have got some really big decisions to make, leading into the Ashes. A bit like some of the selection issues they had coming to India."

"They're probably going to have similar things to think about when they get to the UK because David’s record in the UK is not as strong as it is in some other places around the world. But I don't think it's the end of David Warner, I think they'll bring him back for that one game. If he does well there, then I think he’ll probably start the Ashes and see from there."

Australia confirmed their place in the WTC final after beating India in Indore this week and are likely to face India or Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

