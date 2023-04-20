"He gets first crack in that 1st Test against England" - Michael Clarke backs Warner to feature for Australia in the WTC final and the Ashes

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes that David Warner should be part of the playing XI for the first Ashes Test should he be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Aussies have already named their squad for their campaign in England, which includes the WTC final against India and five Ashes Tests.

The selection committee included David Warner despite the veteran batter's poor patch, over the in-form Cameron Bancroft. The left-handed opener had a dismal tour of India, from which he had to withdraw midway due to an injury. Barring a double century against South Africa to kickstart 2023, Warner was not among the runs in whites.

Additionally, he had a nightmare Ashes series in England back in 2019, where he only scored 95 runs in 10 innings while being dismissed by Stuart Broad seven times.

Opining that Warner needs to play the first Ashes Test even if he does not perform well in the WTC Final, Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast:

“Your starting XI for the World Test Championship (Final), in my opinion, needs to be the same XI that walk into that first Test against England, assuming everyone is fit and there’s no injuries."

Clarke continued:

“Because for mine, that’s called perfect preparation. Here’s a Test match in the exact same conditions as you’re about to play an Ashes series in. I’d like to think, even if Davey Warner doesn’t make as many runs as we’d like in his first game, he gets first crack in that first Test against England.”

Clarke's comments come on the back of George Bailey's thoughts surrounding Warner's place in the squad. Australia's chief selector had claimed that the team might tinker with their lineup following the WTC Final due to the difference in conditions and their opponents.

Australia last won a Test series in England back in 2001. The Pat Cummins-led side currently have the Ashes after winning 4-0 at home in 2021-22.

Australia squad for WTC Final and the Ashes

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Will Australia lift both the WTC as well as the Ashes in the space of a couple of months? Let us know what you think.

