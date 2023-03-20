"He is going to come back with a bang" - Danish Kaneria on Suryakumar Yadav's ODI form 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria recently backed Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav to roar back to form in the third ODI against Australia. s

Suryakumar has come under the scanner for his recent form in 50-over cricket. The dynamic batter bagged two golden ducks in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series.

Kaneria reckoned that Suryakumar Yadav should be given some more time to regain his form. Expressing confidence in the batter's abilities, here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle of a bad patch. He is a fantastic player and will roar back to form soon. You need to give players some time when they are going through such a phase. When he regains his form, he is going to come back with a bang.

"I am sure we will get to see another classic knock from him in the third ODI. Now is the time for Suryakumar to rise high again."

Suryakumar Yadav has been India's top performer with the bat in T20Is, but he hasn't been able to translate the red-hot form into ODIs. He has mustered only 433 runs in 22 ODIs at a paltry average of 25.47.

"If Suryakumar Yadav continues to struggle in ODIs, India should try out Sanju Samson" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria further stated that if Suryakumar Yadav continues to disappoint in the next few matches, India should consider replacing him with Sanju Samson.

He emphasized that the Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter deserves to be added back to the Men in Blue's 50-over team. Kaneria suggested:

"If Suryakumar Yadav continues to struggle in ODIs, India should try out Sanju Samson. He should be added back to the team. That won't mean that Suryakumar will lose his place. It would give him some time to work on his game."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus Did India miss a trick by not adding Sanju Samson in the squad? 🤔 Did India miss a trick by not adding Sanju Samson in the squad? 🤔#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus https://t.co/4h568jpBJR

Sanju Samson last played an ODI in November 2022. The 28-year-old was last seen in action during India's home T20I series against Sri Lanka in January. He picked up a knee injury while feeding during the series and has not returned to the national team ever since.

Poll : 0 votes