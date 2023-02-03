"He hasn’t been able to do a lot yet" - Pat Cummins on Cameron Green's chances of playing the 1st Test against India 

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins has shed light on the fitness status of all-rounder Cameron Green ahead of the first Test against India on February 9. Green sustained a broken finger during the home series against South Africa and is unlikely to bowl even if he features in the playing XI for the series opener in Nagpur.

The Aussies landed in India a week before the start of the tour for a four-day preparatory camp in Alur. While the visitors are devising plans to face a potential Indian spin trio, they will also have to revisit the team combination, which largely hangs on Green's availability.

The all-rounder has been vital to Australia's Test fortunes ever since making his debut during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The youngster has showcased his ability on a consistent basis and his exploits have landed him a bumper Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with the Mumbai Indians (MI) worth ₹17.50 crore as well.

Admitting that the team will have to put a pin on Green's potential inclusion for the Nagpur Test, Cummins told Fox Sports:

“I know he won’t be bowling (in the first Test). The next week’s obviously really important."

Cummins added:

"He hasn’t been able to do a lot yet. I think the nature of that particular injury is once it comes good, it comes good really quickly. Hopefully we’re at that stage where the next week, it really does improve a lot.”

Green not only acts as a third seamer for the team in subcontinent conditions but also adds batting depth. He has shown that he is an excellent player of spin bowling after scoring two fifties during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 2022.

"I doubt that’s kind of an option for the first Test" - Pat Cummins on Australia fielding three spinners

The potential exclusion of Cameron Green leaves Australia with multiple options to curate their entire bowling framework. Australia have included four spinners among their ranks in the form of Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, and Todd Murphy.

Stating that he has faith in the fast bowling contingent despite the pitches not being tailormade for them, Pat Cummins said:

“I doubt that’s kind of an option for the first Test, but we’ll wait and see with the conditions. Again, you look at our team, players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, they’re top class bowlers, so even though it might be spinning conditions, it’s hard to bet against those guys not doing a fantastic job."

India and Australia are scheduled to play four Tests, with Nagpur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Dharamsala playing host.

Will Cameron Green feature as a pure batter in the first Test? Let us know what you think.

