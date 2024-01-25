"He is looking good for not just a century but a big hundred" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock on Day 1 of 1st IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra expects Yashasvi Jaiswal to convert his unbeaten 76-run knock into a big hundred on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England.

India bowled out England for 246 on Day 1 in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. The hosts ended the day at 119/1, with Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (14*) being the unbeaten batters.

Reflecting on India's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Jaiswal seems headed to a big score, elaborating (6:20):

"The Player of the day was Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is batting differently. He is batting amazingly well. He hit a four in the first over, then got two runs, and after that, hit Tom Hartley for two sixes. He welcomed him to Test cricket. He is unbeaten on 76 and he is looking good for not just a century but a big hundred."

The former India opener feels first-class experience has developed the youngster's long-format game. He said:

"The standout thing is that he is dominating, playing with aggression, has a lot of confidence in his defense, and has played so much first-class cricket, that he knows how to manage the game. He has an understanding of how to play days' cricket."

Jaiswal had amassed 2161 runs at an outstanding average of 72.03 in 19 first-class games before the ongoing Test against England. He proved his long-format credentials on his Test debut, playing a 171-run knock against the West Indies in Roseau in July last year.

"Rohit Sharma was actually looking good" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 80 runs for the first wicket. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma looked good in the middle until he was dismissed. He observed (7:10):

"Rohit Sharma was there with him. Rohit Sharma was actually looking good. It was a short knock, a bigger knock was expected, and it seemed like he would play well. He scored a flawless 24 off 27 balls. He played some good shots but fell prey to (Jack) Leach."

The reputed commentator added that Rehan Ahmed released the pressure created on Shubman Gill by Jack Leach and Tom Hartley. He stated:

"Shubman Gill came after that. The left-arm spinners had kept him absolutely quiet. Rehan (Ahmed) bowled a few loose balls because he is that sort of a leg-spinner. Overall, the truth is although India are behind by 127 runs, they are ahead in the game as they still have nine wickets in hand."

Chopra expects India to bat throughout the second day and potentially one or two hours on the third day as well. He added that the hosts might seal the game on the third day itself.

