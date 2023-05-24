"He doesn't need to be the captain" - Michael Vaughan not in favor of Ravindra Jadeja leading CSK 

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that Ravindra Jadeja should not be handed the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He pointed out that, being an all-rounder, Jadeja already leads by example with his contributions. The cricketer-turned-commentator emphasized that he also didn't predict that someone like Ben Stokes would achieve a lot of success as the captain of the England team.

Speaking about all-rounders taking up captaincy, here's what Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

"I am a big fan of the rockstar [Ravindra Jadeja]. But he doesn't need to be the captain. He almost captains by performance. He does everything. Ben Stokes has captained England incredibly, but I would never have him down two or three years ago to be a captain.

"Mostly with all-rounders, you just want them to be all-round cricketers. They are leading by example anyway."

Notably, Jadeja was appointed the new skipper of CSK ahead of the previous edition. However, he relinquished captaincy after leading the team in just eight matches, and MS Dhoni was once again back at the helm of the team.

"Has been doing it for years" - Michael Vaughan lauds Ravindra Jadeja's bowling exploits in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023

Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball for CSK in the team's Qualifier 1 encounter against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23.

Gujarat required 173 runs to win the crucial tie. However, Jadeja made it difficult for the batters, delivering an inspired spell to put his team on top. The left-arm spinner conceded just 18 runs from his full quota of four overs while also taking two important wickets.

Praising Jadeja for his wonderful bowling, Vaughan said:

"There's not many better. He has the ability to not only change his pace, he does spin the ball, but he has also got one that goes straight out. You probably got a meter difference (between the one that spins and the one that goes straight). He is a brilliant bowler, has been doing it for years. Just that subtle run-up, he can just watch the batter and just see what movement he is producing."

MS Dhoni and Co. completed a stunning 15-run victory, bundling out Gujarat 157 to make it to their 10th IPL final. The summit clash of the season will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

