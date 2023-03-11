"Heading towards a draw" - Danish Kaneria predicts the result of 4th IND vs AUS Test

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Ahmedabad will end in a tame draw.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 42-year-old opined that Australia will have to come up with a miraculous performance with the ball on Day 3 to force a result out of the game.

Danish Kaneria pointed out that, considering the batting-friendly conditions, it is unlikely that either India or Australia will be able to secure a win in the final fixture, explaining:

"This Test match is heading towards a draw. I don't think we'd get to see a result in this game. Australia could take their chances if they can somehow take a lead by bowling out India early on Day 3. There is nothing on offer for the bowlers on this wicket. There isn't enough turn and the break is quite slow as well."

Speaking of the game, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. The visitors came up with an impressive batting performance, posting 480 runs in the first innings. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green starred with the bat, scoring 180 and 114 runs, respectively.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with six wickets. Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel picked up one wicket each.

"A lot of people criticized that kid, which shouldn't have happened" - Danish Kaneria on KS Bharat

Danish Kaneria further stated that Team India keeper KS Bharat did an exceptional job with the gloves in Ahmedabad.

Many fans criticized the Andhra-born wicketkeeper after he put down Travis Head's catch in the first session of the opening day. Kaneria, however, suggested that Bharat came up with an improved showing in the Test, completing a difficult catch of Cameron Green off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling to give his team a big breakthrough.

Praising Bharat for his glovework, Danish Kaneria added:

"KS Bharat deserves a lot of appreciation. A lot of people criticized that kid, which shouldn't have happened. He is one of the best wicketkeepers in the world at the moment. He took a fantastic catch to dismiss Cameron Green. He crouched very low, which isn't an easy thing to do.

"It is very difficult to collect the ball down the leg side as the keeper is blinded. Despite that, he was able to hold on to Green's catch. It shows what a fantastic wicketkeeper he is. A lot of people have said that Bharat needs to work on his batting. But I think he can score a century in this Test because the wicket is very good."

Green perished while trying to play a sweep shot against Ashwin's delivery that went down the leg stump. However, he could only manage a glove and KS Bharat took a fine catch to send the Aussie all-rounder packing.

