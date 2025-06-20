Headingley weather forecast June 20: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test in Leeds?

Team India will face England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20 in the first Test of the five-match series. The first Test will mark the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both the teams. Neither of them made it to the 2025 WTC final, so they would be keen to start a new cycle on a positive note.

India are being led by a new captain in Shubman Gill following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as Gill's deputy, while Jasprit Bumrah would again lead the bowling attack. Domestic veteran Karun Nair has made a comeback on the basis of some stellar batting performances, while a number of youngsters have an opportunity to shine.

If we talk about the weather forecast for the opening day of the England vs India Test in Leeds on Friday, AccuWeather states that it will be partly sunny and hot in the morning, with the temperature around 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is four percent, the cloud cover is likely to be 45 percent, while the humidity level is expected to be 54 percent.

Shifting focus to the afternoon weather for Day 1 of the England vs India Headingley Test, AccuWeather predicts that it will remain partly sunny and hot, with the temperature rising to 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is five percent. The cloud cover is likely to remain 45 percent, even as the humidity level is expected to fall to 39 percent.

Looking at the evening weather in Leeds for Day 1 of the England vs India 2025 Test, AccuWeather predicts that it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to 20 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this period is five percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 34 percent and humidity 54 percent.

What is Team India's Test record at Headingley in Leeds?

India have played seven Test matches at Headingley in Leeds between 1952 and 2021, winning two matches and losing four, while one Test ended in a draw. After three losses and a draw, India registered their first win at the venue in 1986. Dilip Vengsarkar starred with 61 & 102* as the visitors won by 279 runs.

India's second Test win at Leeds came in 2002 when they thumped England by an innings and 46 runs. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly all scored hundreds in this game. However, the last time India and England clashed at the venue in 2021, England hammered India by an innings and 76 runs.

