“His performance hasn’t blossomed” - Former India cricketer’s blunt take on out-of-form batter after IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former India batter Robin Uthappa recently shed light on T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch with the bat following the five-match T20I series against England. Uthappa pointed out how Yadav has failed to ‘blossom’ as a batter after taking a leadership role in the format.

The remarks came after the right-handed batter failed to deliver with the bat in his last two series against South Africa and England, managing 54 runs in nine matches.

As a skipper, Yadav has amassed 558 runs in 21 innings at an average of 28.57, including one century and four 50s. As a player, he scored 2040 runs in 58 innings, averaging 43.4, comprising three tons and 17 fifties.

Robin Uthappa said on his YouTube channel:

“1:00 – I want to touch on Suryakumar Yadav’s form. Since he has become T20I captain, the leadership level is on par but his performance hasn’t blossomed. And it’s justified because of the way he came into international cricket and performed consistently. I think it’s not surprising that his form has dipped but I don’t think it will last [long]. In my opinion, he’ll be back amongst the runs.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Yadav, as a leader, needs to lead from the front but backed him to play aggressive cricket. He said:

“1:31 And anyways, as a leader, you want to lead from the front and as far as when you speak about playing ultra-aggressive cricket. As a leader, you want to lead from the front and I think he is ticking that box. He will return to form and runs will flow from the bat very well soon.”

“He will use the IPL to come back into form”– Robin Uthappa on India's T20I captain

Robin Uthappa further backed Suryakumar Yadav to return to form in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 39-year-old said in the above video:

“1:53 - One more thing, he will use the IPL to come back into form, come back into runs, and become the swashbuckling dangerous player by the end of the IPL. We’ll see Suryakumar Yadav of the old.”

Yadav had amassed 345 runs in 11 matches for Mumbai Indians last year. The five-time champions, however, finished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, managing just four wins in 14 games.

