How many batters have scored more Test hundreds than Sir Don Bradman?

Experienced England batter Joe Root scored a brilliant hundred on the opening day of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16. After Ben Stokes won the toss and batted first, Root top-scored for the hosts, smashing an unbeaten 118 off 152 balls. The 32-year-old’s knock featured seven fours and four sixes.

With his ton on Friday, his first against Australia since 2015, Root also went past Sir Don Bradman on the illustrious list of batters with most Test hundreds. While the Aussie great ended his career with 29 centuries in 52 Tests, Root now has 30 hundreds, playing in his 131st Test for England.

Going past Bradman’s tally is considered a significant achievement for any player since the Australian is widely regarded as the greatest batter to have graced the game. His Test record – 6996 runs at an average of 99.94 – stands testimony to his legend.

Batters with more Test hundreds than Bradman

While there is no point comparing Bradman with batters from various eras, it is significant to note than only 15 batters have gone past his tally of 29 Test tons despite the fact that the late Aussie retired way back in 1948.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was once compared to Bradman, tops the list of batters with most Test hundreds. He notched up 51 tons in 200 Test matches. Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting are the only other batters with more than 40 Test hundreds. Kallis scored 45 tons in 166 Tests, while Ponting hit 41 in 168.

Another former captain, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, is fourth on the famed list. The elegant southpaw notched up 38 centuries in 134 Test matches. Sangakkara is followed by current Team India coach Rahul Dravid, who crossed hundred 36 times in a 164-Test career.

Four batters - Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene – ended their Test careers with 34 tons each. Gavaskar, of course, was the one who broke Bradman’s record of most Test hundreds, becoming the first batter to notch up 30 tons in the red-ball format in international cricket.

Alastair Cook (33), Steve Waugh (32) and Steve Smith (31) are the other batters who have crossed Bradman’s famous tally of Test hundreds. Smith, who still has a few years of cricket left in him, can, of course, add to his 31 tons. Root, the latest to join the illustrious club, is tied with Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who ended their careers with 30 Test centuries each.

Among current batters, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli are one short of equaling Bradman’s tally. While the Kiwi has 28 Test tons from 94 Tests, the former Indian captain has the same number of hundreds after 109 Tests.

