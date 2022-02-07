"Huge honour for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans" - Aaron Finch

White-ball captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to defending Australia's T20 crown later this year at home. The veteran recollected the fans getting behind the home team during the 2015 World Cup and the women's T20 World Cup two years ago.

Australia captured their first T20 World Cup in last year's final in Dubai, beating New Zealand by eight wickets. Finch and co. hardly stood a chance after a torrid time in T20Is, sustaining five series losses in a row. However, they lost only one game during their victorious T20 World Cup campaign.

In an official release, the 35-year old said that is keen to play the T20 World Cup at home, and expects the tournament to be a grand success. The Victorian hopes to see fans support the team as Finch and co. look to successfully defend their title. He said:

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is going to be a great spectacle and a huge honour for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans. There are so many great sides with the very best players in the world coming to Australia."

"It's an amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world's best. We've felt the power of the home crowd at the 2015 One-day Cricket World Cup and the Women's ICC T20 World Cup last year. It will be great to have the whole country behind us and make it another World Cup to remember."

Australia won the previous two editions of the World Cup Down Under convincingly. The men's team beat New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final at the MCG. Meanwhile, the women's team brushed aside India at the same venue in the T20 World Cup final in 2020 to lift the trophy.

"Aaron Finch and co. to start their World Cup defence against New Zealand

Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch. (Credits: Getty)

The defending champions will kickstart their title defence at the 2022 T20 World Cup against New Zealand. The finalists of last year's T20 World Cup will square off against the hosts at the SCG on October 22.

The hosts are clubbed with Afghanistan, England and New Zealand in Group 1.

