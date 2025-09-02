"I did that continuously for 20 straight days" - CSK bowler's massive MS Dhoni revelation post IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed revealed a crucial advice he received from MS Dhoni when he approached the latter for guidance on his role in the team before the 2025 IPL season. The left-arm pacer said the former CSK captain urged him to work on his inswinging deliveries.

The franchise acquired Khaleel for ₹ 4.80 crores in the 2025 IPL auction and subsequently made him their go-to option in the powerplay. The 27-year-old delivered the goods, picking up 15 wickets in 14 games at an average of under 30.

Talking about his experience of playing with Dhoni in the CSK setup, Khaleel told Revsportz:

"It is an absolute honor. He (Dhoni) was there during the preparatory camp, 25 days before the start of the IPL and I went to him to personally get clarity on how I see myself in the team so he gave me tips on how I can improve my skills and asked me to practice my in-swinger. I did that continuously for 20 straight days as per his instruction."

He added:

"And playing with him is like — he lets me make my own decisions on the ground. At times when I have approached him asking if I can bowl a certain way in a certain situation, he has shown that confidence in me and let me play my own game. And then no matter the result, his reaction has remained the same."

Khaleel also spoke about how Dhoni instilled confidence in him through his wicketkeeping, saying:

"Also, him being the wicketkeeper, witnessing so many angles and types of balls from behind the wicket, showing confidence in my choice of bowling style, has made me feel like I too have the capability of deciding what’s right and what’s wrong on the ground."

Unfortunately for Khaleel, his new-ball bursts made little impact on the outcome as CSK lost 10 out of their 14 outings. Meanwhile, Dhoni led CSK in their final nine games after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury.

"I believe I deserve to play for India" - Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed feels he deserves to play consistently for India in the shorter formats, thanks to his impressive performances in the IPL. Before his 15-wicket season in 2025, the left-armer picked up 17 wickets last year for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Talking about white-ball cricket, the IPL is a tough competition, even in the foreigners quota, the top ones play so If I am able to bowl dot balls on the flat Chennai pitch then I believe I have the ability to represent India. If I can make my name shine and prove myself on those wickets as a domestic player, competing against foreigners who represent their countries, then I believe I deserve to play for India," said Khaleel (via the aforementioned source).

Khaleel debuted for India in ODIs and T20Is in 2018 and 2019, respectively. However, he hasn't played in the former since 2019, and his last T20I appearance came in July 2024.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More