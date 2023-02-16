"I don’t really buy the narrative that we need to be mean and nasty" - Australian captain Pat Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins has said that criticism doesn't faze him or the team, adding that losses are part and parcel of the game.

The 29-year-old said that he doesn't believe in being mean and nasty, contrary to what Allan Border said, after Australia's innings defeat in the first Test against India in Nagpur last week.

Australia copped criticism on all fronts after their innings and 132-run loss in the first Test in Nagpur as India's spinners dismantled the tourists' batting twice. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared 15 wickets between them to skittle out the visitors for 177 and 91 as India took a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series with two days to spare.

Speaking to SEN Test cricket, Cummins said the team love touring and playing alongside each other and that their spirit is high regardless of the defeat.

"It’s cricket; it’s a game. We all are at our best when we’re having fun. We love touring, playing alongside each other; it’s great fun. I don’t really buy the narrative that we need to be mean and nasty. You win 15 games smiling, and then you lose one and then suddenly people say you’ve got to be grumpier. I don’t really buy that."

Border came down hard on Steve Smith for giving a thumbs-up to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja every time he beat his bat, conceding that Australia must play with a 'harder edge'.

It was also Cummins' second Test defeat in charge after losing one against Sri Lanka in Galle last year. However, another loss will end Australia's hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling" - Pat Cummins on Cameron Green

Cummins addressed all-rounder Cameron Green's chances of playing in the second Test in Delhi. The captain said that Green had a good session on Wednesday but a final call will be taken on Thursday. As quoted by Perth Now, Cummins said:

"Having a right-hander helps and him providing our fifth bowling option also helps; he’s a big player. It certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling. You have got to be able to perform as well; he’s still coming back from that injury, and he’s only had a couple of sessions where he’s catching with a hard ball. He had a really good session on Wednesday, but (we) will see how he pulls up."

While the 23-year-old is likely to bowl at full tilt, Green reportedly faced discomfort while batting, having not recovered entirely from his finger injury.

