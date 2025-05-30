”I don’t really understand it too much” - Team India star’s candid take on Bazball ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, in a conversation with Michael Clarke, got candid about the 'Bazball' style of play ahead of the Test series against England. India are set to tour England for five Tests in June.

On the 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast' on the former Australian captain's YouTube channel, Jasprit Bumrah revealed that England's attacking style of playing Test cricket in recent times is beyond his understanding, but could prove to be an advantage for the bowlers.

"They're playing an interesting style of cricket which is an interesting one because I don't really understand it too much but as a bowling unit you know we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra aggressive on a given day anybody could run through and you know get wickets," he said. (12:30)

The pacer also added that he was not thinking much about the England tour at the moment, with the IPL 2025 season going on. Jasprit Bumrah is a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI), who are playing in the playoffs this year.

"Playing in England is always a different challenge" - Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

The Test series in England will certainly be a challenging one for India, as the team is going through a transition period with big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli having retired.

Moreover, India have lost consecutive Test series against New Zealand at home and against Australia away. This series marks the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as well for the Shubman Gill-led side.

Talking about playing in England, Bumrah said that it was always a different challenge given the conditions. He added that he loves bowling with the Duke ball.

"Playing in England is always a different challenge. I always love bowling with the Duke ball, but I don't know how much is the Duke ball doing right now because there's always constant changes to the ball and I'm not too sure how it is. But the weather, the swinging condition sometimes and then when the ball becomes soft, you know, there's always a challenge. So, I always look forward to playing in England," he expressed. (12:08)

Despite the loss in Australia, Bumrah stood out with the ball, taking 32 wickets from nine innings at an average of 13.06. Team India will want their ace pacer to deliver a similar performance when they head to England for a crucial Test series.

