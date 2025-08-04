"I feel he is the most special bowler" - Ajay Jadeja lauds star pacer's spell on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has lauded Prasidh Krishna for bowling a potent spell on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England. He opined that the Karnataka seamer is the most special bowler in the Indian bowling attack.

Krishna registered figures of 3/109 in 22.2 overs in England's second innings of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval. The hosts ended Day 4 (Sunday, August 3) at 339/6, needing 35 more runs to win the series 3-1.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about Krishna bending his back late on the fourth day, considering it might have been in his mind that a player, Anshul Kamboj, was brought into the squad from outside and played ahead of him in the previous Test.

"As an individual, that definitely happens. As a team, you say that the person who is playing should do well. Even today, there was only one phase where you felt what was Prasidh Krishna doing. That was when he was being asked to bowl short after keeping six fielders on the on side. Other than that, the bowling he did on his own or when he bowled normally, he kept asking questions in every over," the former India captain responded.

"We might look at it differently from the outside, but I feel he is the most special bowler. Mohammed Siraj puts in the effort, but I don't think anyone has more skills than him (Krishna). In the last two matches, I was surprised, and I kept crying how you left out a bowler who you asked to bowl in a particular way," Jadeja added.

Prasidh Krishna gave India their first breakthrough on Day 4 by having Ben Duckett (54 off 83) caught by KL Rahul at second slip. He bowled Jacob Bethell (5 off 31) and had Joe Root (105 off 152) caught behind by Dhruv Jurel after Tea to bring India back into the game.

"It was enjoyable to watch Mohammed Siraj's effort and the endurance Prasidh Krishna showed" - Ajay Jadeja

India picked up three wickets after England were comfortably placed at 301/3. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Ajay Jadeja praised Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for putting in their utmost effort.

"It was enjoyable to watch Mohammed Siraj's effort and the endurance Prasidh Krishna showed, and the heart they showed. The game went differently in the last half an hour, but they kept doing that constantly throughout the day," he said.

The former India all-rounder added that the duo didn't slacken in their intensity throughout the day.

"The result might have come now (in the final session), but at no stage did you feel that they had gotten tired or that the load was being managed. They put in everything that was required even on the last day. As round the world is, the hearts they showed were as big," Jadeja observed.

Mohammed Siraj registered figures of 2/95 in 26 overs. Akash Deep (1/85 in 20 overs) dismissed Harry Brook (111 off 98) to trigger India's comeback in the final session.

