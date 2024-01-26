"I was just thinking of contributing well and doing well for my team" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on missing out on a century in first Test against England

Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed no regrets about missing out on a well-deserved century on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Hyderabad.

Despite playing his first-ever Test match at home, Jaiswal displayed no jitters and was in his elements right from the get-go. The youngster added only four runs to his overnight score of 76 before his dismissal off the fourth ball of the day.

Speaking at the press conference after the second day, Jaiswal admitted scoring a century would have been amazing yet remained content at sticking to his process and contributing to the side.

"Of course, it would have been amazing if I would have scored a hundred. But what took me there was my thinking and my process to score runs and I was quite positive in my mind and I was just thinking, making sure I can build an innings. But it was good actually. This is my first Test match in India and I was just thinking of contributing well and doing well for my team," Jaiswal said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also expressed satisfaction in representing the country, irrespective of whether it is at home or away.

"When I was playing in the West Indies and South Africa, it was quite a different environment. Here also the environment is quite different. I was really enjoying all the places, of course. It is a proud and honour moment every time I go and play for my country," he added.

After his incredible first-class success, Jaiswal scored a breathtaking 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year. Yet, he struggled on the recent South African tour, mustering only 50 runs in four innings.

Jaiswal's knock of 80 on his home Test debut came off just 76 deliveries, including 12 fours and three maximums.

"Sometimes I can make a mistake and get out" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his dismissal to Joe Root

India v England - 1st Test Match: Day Two

Yashasvi Jaiswal stated being well prepared for part-time off-spinner Joe Root to bowl at any stage of the innings despite his dismissal against him.

After not rolling his arm over on Day 1, Root opened the bowling on Day 2 and reaped instant reward with the wicket of Jaiswal.

On facing Root and his dismissal, Yashasvi Jaiswal said:

"I knew that at some stage he was going to bowl. I was prepared for him. He can bowl first over. But as I said, I was trying my best to do what I could and sometimes I can make a mistake and get out. Still, I'm learning. If I do make a mistake, I'll make sure that I try to learn from it."

Yashavi Jaiswal also added that attacking left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, against whom he scored 44 off 26 deliveries, wasn't a pre-meditated tactic.

"No I don't think so. I was just thinking about how I can play a certain ball," said Jaiswal.

Despite missing out on his century, the youngster propelled India into a dominant position to build on the start on Day 2. The other batters did just that, with KL Rahul (86) and Ravindra Jadeja (81*) leading the way.

At stumps on Day 2, the hosts are well-placed at 421/7, with a massive lead of 175 runs.

