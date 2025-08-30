“I like seeing growth happen” - Former India star expresses interest in head coach role

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed interest in coaching the national side in the future, thanks to the consistent growth within the side. The left-arm pacer played for India across formats for a decade from 2003 to 2012, helping the Men in Blue win the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Two of Pathan's former teammates, Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir, have coached India since Ravi Shastri left the scene at the end of the 2021 season. The Asian side won the 2024 T20 World Cup under Dravid and recently triumphed in the 2025 Champions Trophy under current head coach Gautam Gambhir.

When asked about his interest in coaching the Indian team in a conversation with Revsportz, Pathan said:

"Oh yes, definitely, because I like seeing growth happen. Sitting back and watching growth happen, being involved in that, is something that gives me a lot of fun."

The former all-rounder also praised John Wright, under whose coaching Pathan debuted in 2003.

"I would like to share something here, that I really liked the coaching style of John Wright. When I first came into the Indian team, he used to work very hard, keep everyone very tight, get involved a lot amongst other things. I have seen better in technical terms of coaching, but his style is something else. It was all about the players, managing everything from behind. That whole thing used to give me a lot of excitement. So, yes, in the future, when the time comes, why not? It will happen for sure," he said.

Wright took over as Team India coach in 2000 and helped the side become a dominant force overseas. In his tenure from 2000 to 2005, India also finished runners-up in the 2003 ODI World Cup and were joint-winners of the 2002 Champions Trophy.

"Khaleel ticks all these boxes and is now improving more" - Irfan Pathan on the CSK left-arm pacer

Irfan Pathan backed fellow left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed to make a comeback to the national side. The 27-year-old last played for India in the T20I series in Sri Lanka last year.

Khaleel has impressed in the last two IPL seasons for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with a combined 32 wickets in 28 games.

"Arshdeep (Singh) is our No. 1 bowler in white-ball cricket and there is no doubt about it. But after Arshdeep, if we must talk about someone who has the skill – and as a left-arm fast bowler, you need a few things like the ability to bowl around the speed of 135-140 (kmph), swing the ball both ways, bowl bouncers – Khaleel ticks all these boxes, and is now improving more," said Pathan (via the aforementioned source).

He continued:

"He has improved his slow bouncer, his seam position is better, and he has improved his fitness as well. So, he has all the potential to play at his peak, which is right now, and the next 4-5 years. It’s all about being in the right place, at the right time, and performing in crucial situations. He had a really good season with CSK and being there as well does help. Hopefully, he’ll be able to make it really big within the next 5 to 6 years."

Khaleel has played 18 T20Is and 11 ODIs since his debut in 2018, picking up a combined 31 wickets.

