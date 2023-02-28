"I'm expecting a big one from Steve Smith" - Brett Lee ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has backed Steve Smith to fire with the bat in the upcoming third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

In a video shared on his official YouTube channel, Lee pointed out that Smith was in tremendous form ahead of the ongoing Test series. Although he has blown hot and cold so far in the series, Brett Lee stated that he expects Smith to score a hundred in at least one of the remaining two matches.

"Steve Smith was the standout batter, if there was a standout batter, in the first Test in Nagpur," he said. "He was probably the one that looked the most determined and gritty to get through the hard overs and those tough times.

"So I'm expecting a big one from Steve Smith, maybe a hundred in the next Test or the one after, because I think he is coming off some really, really good form even though he didn't get any big scores. I believe that he's due for a big one."

He managed scores of 37 and 25* in the first Test in Nagpur. However, the second game was a forgettable one for him. He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and also failed to shine in the second essay, scoring just nine runs.

Smith will also have added responsibility in the Indore Test. With skipper Pat Cummins unavailable for the third Test due to personal reasons, the talismanic scorer will captain the Australian team in the crucial contest.

"He is coming off a bit of a purple patch" - Brett Lee on Steve Smith's form

Brett Lee further stated that Steve Smith had done reasonably well in the outings prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He seemed optimistic about the No.2 ranked Test batter leading Australia from the front in the third Test.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted how Smith looked in fine form in the latest edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), aggregating 346 runs in just five matches at an average of 86.50.

"Hopefully for Australia, they can feed off the positive momentum that Steve Smith brings to the team," the 46-year-old added. "He is coming off a bit of a purple patch back in Australia, fresh off the BBL with a wonderful series, and just the way he has looked in the nets, but also the way he looked out in the middle under very tough conditions."

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. With that, they have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time. Australia will aim to bounce back by coming up with improved performances in the last two fixtures.

The third Test between the two cricketing nations is set to kick off at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

