"I really pride myself on being someone that can change a game" - Liam Livingstone

Hard-hitting England all-rounder Liam Livingstone recently stated that he takes pride in being the game-changer the side requires. Reflecting on his innings against New Zealand in the first ODI, the right-handed batter said he could be a massive asset to England.

The 30-year-old played his first ODI since July 2022 and scored a brisk half-century amid England's defeat to New Zealand on Friday. Livingstone struck three boundaries and as many sixes in his 42-ball 52 as England made 291 in 50 overs.

The Lancashire cricketer asserted that he is not the type of batter to slot in at No.3. and prefers to take up the finisher's role. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Liam Livingstone said:

"This is my role: I'm somebody that comes in towards the end of the innings. I'm not going to be someone who bats at No. 3 for England in ODI cricket. I really pride myself on being someone that can change a game; the more I can do it like I did today, over an extended period, the bigger asset I'll be to this one-day team… I know that when I'm at my best, I can be a massive asset to this team."

Livingstone also bowled 7.4 overs. While he was economical in his initial overs, the 30-year-old conceded 47 runs as Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell took him to the cleaners.

"I feel like I'm finally getting back to my best" - Liam Livingstone

The all-rounder feels two massive injuries in the recent past have impeded his ability, but is confident of returning to his best and helping England defend their crown in the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup.

"It's not always ideal to play when you're injured and get yourself out of form. That sort of stuck with me through the Hundred and the T20s [against New Zealand] so I've been crying out for a bit of time in the middle," Livingstone continued.

"I've not played 50-over cricket for 18 [14] months. I've had two pretty big injuries… I feel like I'm finally getting back to my best. Hopefully, these games will help me get closer to that. Fifty-over cricket is a different animal [to T20] on your body," he added.

The second ODI between England and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Southampton.