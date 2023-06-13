"I think most of those catches are out" - Glenn McGrath on the controversial Cameron Green catch on Day 4 of WTC final

Former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath has voiced his opinion on the much-debated Cameron Green catch off Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Chasing an improbable target of 444, India were off to a solid start at 41-0 when a good length delivery from Scott Boland kicked up off the wicket and took the edge of Gill's bat, resulting in Green pulling off a sensational one-handed catch at gully.

The decision for the catch was referred to the third umpire Richard Kettleborough, who decided in favor of the fielding side.

McGrath, the Director of coaching at the MRF pace foundation, said about the catch, as quoted by PTI:

"I think most of those catches are out. We find ways to give it not out which I like to go the other way. So, I was happy with it. And if it was India taking that catch, I would have been happy too. I'm not just saying from an Australian perspective but that's the way it goes."

The controversial decision has been a big talking point among experts and fans, resulting in mixed reactions over the last few days. The dismissal sparked a mini batting collapse, thanks to which India were eventually bowled out on the first session of the final day for 234, losing by 209 runs

"I wouldn't be too concerned" - Glenn McGrath on India's collapse on Day 5 of the WTC final

Glenn McGrath believes India's capitulation on Day 5 of the WTC final is not a big concern. The Indians lost their last seven wickets for just 70 runs.

Starting the day at 164-3 with hopes of a miraculous victory, Team India lost their remaining wickets inside the first session to lose by a crushing margin of 209 runs.

The former Australian pacer remarked that the English conditions, in combination with a lack of match practice, can lead to batting collapses, especially in one-off Tests.

"Sometimes, it can happen like that," McGrath said. "Yeah, conditions in England are a lot different to what Indian cricket has been playing in. Sometimes that happens that way, it's called that bit of dressing room pressure. Both teams haven't played a lot of Test cricket lately but that's the way it goes."

"You get on a bit of a roll going into that last day, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane needed to put on a big partnership. You lose an early wicket, that can happen. It's a one-off Test match. I wouldn't be too concerned," he added.

Australia's magnificent victory made them the only team to win ICC events in all three formats, taking them to nine ICC titles.

On the other hand, India's painful wait to break their ICC title drought continued as they came up short in a ninth consecutive ICC event.

