“I think he’ll establish himself completely in Indian Test team” - Sunil Gavaskar on Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of India vs England 5-match Test series

Sunil Gavaskar has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to cement his place in the Indian Test side during the upcoming five-match home Test series against England. The former India captain has backed Jaiswal to succeed in home conditions, having opened for India in West Indies and South Africa.

On Saturday (January 20), Gavaskar told Star Sports' Gameplan:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal will easily settle in home conditions. He’s also a left-hander. I think he’ll establish himself completely in the Indian Test team after this series."

Jaiswal, who smashed 171 on his debut against the West Indies, managed just 50 runs during the recently concluded two-Test series in South Africa. The series also saw Shubman Gill, India captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer manage just 74, 60 and 41 runs, respectively.

Gavaskar has also backed Shreyas Iyer to replicate his 2023 ODI World Cup success in the upcoming Test series, saying:

"In the World Cup, Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly in Indian pitches, so I’m hoping he’ll play similarly at No.5 in the Test series. He batted aggressively, was quite watchful at the start and then his stroke-making after reading the pitch was a delight to watch. I hope he’ll replicate that."

Iyer scored 530 runs in 11 innings during the 50-over ICC marquee event, hitting two tons and three half-centuries. The middle order has 707 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 39.28, including one century and five fifties.

“We’ve to see how he uses his bowlers to judge him” -Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy against England

Sunil Gavaskar further reckoned that Rohit Sharma’s captaincy will be tested in the opening Test against England in Hyderabad. The 74-year-old wants the skipper to use his bowling resources properly on the traditional batting-friendly surface.

Gavaskar said (via the aforementioned interview):

"As captain, he (Rohit Sharma) needs to use his bowlers cleverly. Usually in Hyderabad, there is not enough turn on offer, so if England bats first and make a successful start till lunch, there we’ve to see how he uses his bowlers to judge him."

On the batting front, Gavaskar has backed Rohit to succeed against the visitors in the five-match Test. He reminisced about Rohit’s 161-run knock against England in Chennai during the previous series between the two teams:

"Rohit Sharma scored a tremendous century against England in the Chennai Test during the previous home series. He showed how to bat in a spin-friendly pitch. If he bats similarly then Team India will get a good start. It also eases the work for No. 3 and 4 batters."

Rohit has amassed 747 runs in nine Tests at an average of 48.19, including two tons and three half-centuries, against the visitors.

