"I think Sarfaraz has done enough to warrant a place in the Indian team" - Abhinav Mukund 

Opening batter Abhinav Mukund feels that the in-form Sarfaraz Khan deserves a spot in the Indian Test setup. The Mumbai-born player was not included in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav found a place, with Ishan Kishan also receiving a maiden Test call-up due to Rishabh Pant's unforeseen injury.

Sarfaraz has been piling up runs on the domestic circuit across the last three years. He has amassed 556 runs in six matches at a sublime average of 92.67 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

The 25-year-old scored a hundred in the first innings of Mumbai's loss at the hands of Delhi after the selectors unveiled the Indian squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Stating that Sarfaraz deserved a maiden call-up on the basis of his performances. Mukund said in an interview with News 18 Cricket Next:

"I don’t think so. I think Sarfaraz should be there. Let’s keep that point straight. I think Sarfaraz has done enough to warrant a place in the Indian team."

Mukund added:

"But, if you look at Ranji performances not being rewarded in this case, yes. But if you look at Jaydev Unadkat, they drafted him into the team after the sensational Ranji trophy in the last two or three years."

The Indian middle order comprises Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and one of the two wicketkeeping candidates, KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. It is to be noted that Shreyas is currently nursing an injury, causing him to miss the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. However, he is expected to be fit for the four-Test affair against Australia.

"I may or may not agree with that" - Abhinav Mukund on Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion

Suryakumar Yadav, whose presence in the Test setup so far has only come in the form of a replacement player during the tour of England, returned to the red-ball domestic circuit after a lengthy absence.

He featured for the Mumbai side in the initial leg of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, looking in good form. India's need for impact players in the middle order, coupled with the Mumbai batter's good form, earned him a national red-ball call-up as well.

Speaking about Suryakumar's inclusion in the team, Abhinav Mukund said:

"I think it’s just a case of the vacancies and the positions available. They’ve gone with a call that they feel is right for the first two tests by bringing in Suryakumar Yadav. I may or may not agree with that, but the thing is, there needs to be an opening for you to get in."

The 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the first Test in Nagpur on February 9.

Should Sarfaraz Khan be included in the team? Let us know what you think.

