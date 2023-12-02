"I don't think they are very serious about this series" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's approach in IND vs AUS T20Is

Aakash Chopra reckons Australia's approach suggests that they aren't taking the ongoing T20I series against India seriously.

The Men in Blue registered a 20-run win in the fourth T20I in Raipur on Friday to clinch the series 3-1 ahead of the final game in Bengaluru on Sunday. The hosts set the Aussies a 175-run target and restricted them to 154-7.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Australia look disinterested in the series (3:10):

"I am unable to understand the Australian team. They played Ben Dwarshuis here, didn't play Nathan Ellis. They didn't play Jason Behrendorff in between in one match. They sometimes get Matthew Short to bowl in the powerplay, or they don't get him to bowl at all."

The former India opener added:

"Travis Head bowls otherwise but doesn't bowl here. I don't think they are very serious about this series. They are feeling that they just need to fill in the blanks, complete the job and go."

Australia have made a plethora of personnel changes in the series. While David Warner opted out before the first game, all the other members of their World Cup-winning squad, barring Travis Head, who were picked for the series were replaced after a few games.

"You cannot sweep when Ravi Bishnoi bowls googlies, but no one listens" - Aakash Chopra on Josh Philippe's dismissal

Josh Philippe was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. (P/C: BCCI)

Aakash Chopra lambasted the Australian batters for consistently resorting to sweep shots against Ravi Bishnoi's googlies (3:30):

"We (India) are playing to win wholeheartedly. The only problem I see is that we still didn't use a sixth bowler. We are not even trying.

"Travis Head was hitting at the start. You cannot sweep when Ravi Bishnoi bowls googlies, but no one listens, whether his name is Matthew Short or Josh Philippe."

While observing that a similar approach was followed against Axar Patel, the reputed commentator questioned whether there's a massive gulf between Australia's main and second-string sides:

"Everyone was trying to sweep Axar Patel as well. No one wants to play with a straight bat. Sometimes you also feel that if this is their second XI, is there such a huge gap between Australia's first and second XI? I don't have the answer, but they looked very ordinary."

Chopra praised Deepak Chahar for bouncing back after an indifferent start. He pointed out that the two wickets, Tim David and Matthew Short, he picked up with the short ball were crucial.

Poll : Are Australia not taking the ongoing T20I series against India seriously? Yes No 0 votes