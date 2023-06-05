"I don't think he will be in that place now" - Sanjay Manjrekar expects a free-flowing Ajinkya Rahane at the WTC final

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane will be a bit more free in his approach against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, beginning on Wednesday, June 7.

Rahane was dropped from the Indian team last year, but some impressive performances in domestic cricket have seen him make his way back into the squad for the WTC final. Injuries to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have almost made Rahane's place in the playing XI certain.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar explained why he feels Ajinkya Rahane won't be as jittery in his approach as he was the last time he represented India. He said:

"He was under tremendous pressure the last time when he was playing for India. It's tough for the batter when while going out to bat if he thinks that this could be the last innings of his Test career. But I don't think he will be in that place now as he has seen life after Test cricket, almost like a retired cricketer. Now he has got the opportunity, I feel his mind will be a lot more free."

Sanjay Manjrekar on whether IPL helped Ajinkya Rahane's comeback

While Ajinkya Rahane was in superb form for the Chennai super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 season, Manjrekar feels it was his domestic season that helped him get back into the national reckoning.

The former cricketer also reckons Rahane would need to apply himself really well against a potent Australian bowling attack. On this, he stated:

"People might think his IPL form would have contributed to his comeback. But he had a good first-class season as well. He will have a freer mind, but he will have his work cut out as well as Test cricket is a different ball game and he is playing against a top-notch opposition. I have no idea how he will bat as although he seems to be in form, it is a completely different scenario."

Ajinkya Rahane was India's top scorer with 49 in their previous WTC final against New Zealand.

