"I don't think it will work over a five-Test series" - Simon Doull on England's 'Bazball' approach succeeding in Indian conditions

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull believes England will struggled to achieve sustained success with their aggressive approach in the five-match Test series in India.

The highly anticipated series of the two heavyweights begins in Hyderabad on January 25. India have not beaten in a home Test series since England's 2-1 victory in 2012-13.

Meanwhile, England have displayed tremendous resurgence since the association of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes as coach and captain, respectively. Adopting an all-out attack theory with the ball that is now famously called as 'Bazball, England have won 13 of their last 18 Tests.

In an interview with Hindustan Times ahead of the India-England series, Doull spoke about England Bazball approach and it's chances of success in India.

"I don't like the term. But the way they play, I enjoy. They will not change the way they play, and neither should they. It has been attractive; it has been a resurgence of Test cricket. I don't think they will stop the way they play. Will it work? It might in a Test or two. I don't think it will work over a five-Test series," Doull said.

He added:

"It's not good enough to beat an Indian side. I think we are in for a cracking Test series, and it will be entertaining no matter how it goes, but I don't think they will be able to sustain it over a five-Test series."

Expand Tweet

While India are coming off a 1-1 drawn series in South Africa, England's last Test assignment was the thrilling Ashes series at home that ended in July last year.

The visitors have lost seven of the last nine Tests in India, including crushing series defeats in their previous two tours.

"I don't think it is fair at all" - Simon Doull on the criticism of Indian pitches

Indian pitches have often come under the scanner in Tests.

Simon Doull feels the pitches in India have been unfairly criticized and pointed to other teams also utilizing home advantage to their fullest.

The previous England series and last year's Border Gavaskar Trophy in India had several experts and fans complaining of the hosts using substandard pitches that turned square from ball one.

"I don't think it is fair at all (criticism of Indian pitches). In New Zealand, there is 15-18mm of grass on every Test pitch. It would seam around for a day and a half; that is how New Zealand win at home. I've got no issue with how India want to play at home, as long as the pitches are up to the standards. I don't care if it turns from Day 1 as long as the pitch is not underprepared, rough, or looks ordinary on the opening day," said Doull.

However, Doull expressed his concerns about the new-age Indian batters possibly struggling to establish themselves and live up to their predecessors while playing on such tracks.

"The only thing I would say is how do these modern Indian batters, The Shubman Gills and the (Yashasvi) Jaiswals, get Test match double hundreds? You look at the careers of the previous Indian batters and the careers of these new Indian players, and you'd feel, 'We don't expect them to average 55, 54, 53, like the Tendulkars, the Dravids, the Sehwags, and the Laxmans'. That's because they are playing on surfaces that are more spin-friendly on Day 1," added Doull.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to play a home Test in his young career, Shubman Gill averages a mere 32.07 in eight red-ball games at home.

Despite even the home side's batters often struggling on turning pitches, batting depth and world-class spinners have come to India's rescue time and again.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App