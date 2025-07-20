"I only told Mahi bhai" - Uncapped CSK wicket-keeper's revelation on convincing MS Dhoni about his field position during IPL 2025

During his recent appearance on the GC Podcast, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) keeper-batter Urvil Patel spilled the beans on his conversation with MS Dhoni regarding his fielding position in IPL 2025. Patel suggested that he was the one to approach Dhoni for letting him field in the slips as he was a keeper.Although Urvil Patel wasn't picked up in the auction, he replaced an injured Vansh Bedi mid-way in the season. In three games, he garnered 68 runs at a sensational strike rate of 212.50. The right-hander played quick knocks and gave a reason to smile for CSK fans, while promising a better season for the franchise in 2026.Notably, Patel was seen fielding in the slips, which he credits to him convincing skipper Dhoni. He said:&quot;I only told Mahi bhai that I will be fielding at the slips. Because, I knew that as I am a keeper, so nothing is different as a slip fielder apart from not having gloves. He asked me, 'do you field at slips' and I answered, 'Yes, as I am a keeper, I will do it.'&quot; (30:25)When asked about whether MS Dhoni is contemplating retirement, Urvil Patel hoped that 'Captain Cool' will return to CSK in the next edition. He said:&quot;Fingers crossed. Whenever he is on the field, it gets very difficult for the bowlers and the opposition teams. But, the decision lies with him and I cannot predict anything. But, as a youngster, I want him to keep playing.&quot; (57:10)&quot;I would practise hitting 100 to 120 sixes in a day&quot; - Urvil Patel on improving his big hittingUrvil Patel also opened up on what he went through to perfect his six-hitting skills. As per Patel, he put in hard yards during the pandemic and looked to clear the fence while adding new shots to his arsenal.The work put in by Patel reaped rewards when he recorded the fastest T20 century by an Indian off 28 balls for Gujarat in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 game against Tripura. With 29 maximums, he also hit the most sixes in the tournament.The 26-year-old said:“During two years of COVID-19, I worked very hard. Weekly, twice or thrice, I would practise hitting 100 to 120 sixes in a day. I would bat at the centre wicket of the ground, with boundaries around 75m long. Gradually, it became a habit and I would practise every shot, and learned the art of hitting sixes.&quot; (33:25)Urvil Patel will next be seen playing the Duleep Trophy, which is scheduled from August 28 to September 11.