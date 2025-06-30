“I’ve known him since the ACL injury in 2014” - Former India coach reveals Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management plan amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai has said that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was constantly looking to understand how his body reacted to varying circumstances. Desai was earlier with the Gujarat state side and revealed that India's Future Tours Programme (FTP) was studied after the 31-year-old missed the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Desai said after studying the FTP, it was decided that Bumrah would play only three Test matches on the England tour. He told The Times of India:

“I’ve known him since the ACL injury in 2014, during his days with the Gujarat domestic team. He is always trying to understand how his body responds to different circumstances."

“When Bumrah couldn’t make it to the Champions Trophy, India’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) was studied and it was decided that he will only play three Tests in England."

Bumrah claimed a fifer in the series opener against England at Leeds, but could not prevent India from going 1-0 down in the series. With India aiming to bounce back with a win in the second Test at Edgbaston, it remains to be seen if the ace pacer plays a second consecutive game in the series.

Soham Desai explains why Jasprit Bumrah broke down during 2024-25 Australia tour

Jasprit Bumrah was undeniably India's best bowler during the 2024-25 tour of Australia. However, the pacer could not bowl in the second innings of the final Test at Sydney, leaving the rest of the attack with the daunting task of trying to win the game without his leadership in the midde.

Soham Desai reasoned that Bumrah had bowled more overs than what his body could have taken without a break, which led to him breaking down at the end of the tour.

“There is a set number of overs that is decided for Bumrah to bowl per Test. One can go five-seven overs beyond that limit, but what needs to be seen is how those extra overs are bowled. At the MCG in the previous Test series, he bowled those extra overs without much of a breather between spells. That caused a spike in his workload which triggered the back injury in Sydney,” Desai said.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and out-of-favor Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara had urged Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan to convince the speedster to play all five matches in the ongoing series, during the first Test at Leeds.

