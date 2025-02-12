"I wish I could have got a hundred" - Shreyas Iyer expresses disappointment after being dismissed for 78 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

By Rishab Vm
Modified Feb 12, 2025 22:30 IST
India v England - 3rd ODI - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer missed out on a ton in the third ODI against England - Source: Getty

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer expressed his disappointment after missing out on a hundred in the third ODI between India and England on Wednesday, February 12, in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, the Men in Blue posted a solid total of 356, led by a stunning 112 knock from Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer was the second highest-scorer with 78 off 64, including eight fours and a couple of sixes.

In a post-match interview, Iyer rued the fact that he could not get to the three-figure mark.

"Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli laid a great platform and that helped me to excel. I wish I could have got a hundred," Iyer said (via Cricbuzz).
Nonetheless, he played a crucial knock as India won by 142 runs, completing a 3-0 whitewash. India next travel to Dubai for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer's fine form a huge boost for India ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer has made the No.4 position in the Indian ODI team his own with his consistent displays throughout the series against England. He smashed a 36-ball 59 in the first game in Nagpur.

In the second, the right-hander scored 44 off 47 before backing it up with a 78-run knock in the final ODI in Ahmedabad. He ended he series as the second highest run-getter with 181 runs in three matches at an average of 60.33 and strike rate of 123.12 with two half-centuries.

Iyer's consistent performance and form with the bat coms as a huge boost for the Indian team ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The No. 4 position is an important position, and with the right-hander doing well there, he will be confident as well going into the marquee ICC event.

His time in domestic cricket helped him improve his game significantly, which has translated on the international stage as well.

Edited by Bhargav
हिन्दी