"If David Warner gets going, he can put the game out of your reach in a big hurry" - Ian Chappell on the T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former captain Ian Chappell has said that Australia's hopes of winning the T20 World Cup 2021 final could hinge on David Warner. Chappell said that Australia's batting is arguably stronger than New Zealand's, and Warner could bat New Zealand out of the game if he gets going.

David Warner has been in sublime form in the 2021 T20 World Cup, accumulating 236 runs in six games at an average of 47.2. The left-hander needs 67 more runs to surpass Babar Azam's tally of 303 and top the run-scoring charts. Warner's attacking play in the powerplay could set the tone for Australia against their Trans-Tasman rivals.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Ian Chapell said that Warner headlines Australia's strong batting unit. However, New Zealand's bowling would present a formidable challenge. Chappell said in this regard:

"Warner and Australia's batting, I think, is the big thing. If Warner gets going, he can put the game out of your reach in a big hurry. They've got pretty strong batting."

"New Zealand probably rely more on their bowling, so I'd say Australia's batting is the key. That's the thing with T20 cricket. One or two bad overs (can lose the game), or one or two good overs can win you the game."

New Zealand's bowling unit has been one of the most economical in the tournament, mainly Tim Southee, who has conceded only 5.75 runs an over. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been equally effective, and could be a challenge for Australia in the middle overs.

"If the game can't find a spot for him, then there's something wrong with the game" - Ian Chappell on Steve Smith

Ian Chappell also threw his weight behind a struggling Steve Smith, saying he remains a valuable player for Australia. The 78-year-old believes Smith fits in perfectly as a floater for the team. He goes out early if a wicket falls or comes later if the top order fires.

"If he's not a valuable player in the game, there's something wrong with the game. That would be my answer. He's a very good player. If the game can't find a spot for him then there's something wrong with the game."

"They seem to send him in early if they lose a wicket early to stabilise things, and if they get going, he slides down the order."

A new T20 champion will be crowned in Dubai on Sunday after both Australia and New Zealand dumped out former winners Pakistan and England, respectively, in thrilling semi-finals.

