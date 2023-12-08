ICC gives 'average' rating to pitches for 2023 World Cup final and AUS-SA semi-final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given an 'average' rating for the pitches at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the Eden Gardens used for the 2023 World Cup final and second semi-final.

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft gave the pitch rating for the final, while former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath rated the second semi-final wicket.

The second semi-final in Kolkata was a low-scoring thriller between Australia and South Africa. The Proteas slipped to 22/4 under overcast conditions and a sticky wicket before staging a brilliant recovery to post a competitive 212. In response, the Aussies stuttered to the finish line on a massively turning wicket by three wickets in the 48th over.

The final between India and Australia saw slightly higher scores, with the hosts scoring 240 on a two-paced Ahmedabad wicket. However, dewy conditions settled the pitch down in the second innings after the initial stages, as the Aussies completed the chase by six wickets in a mere 43 overs.

Ahead of the summit clash, Australian skipper Pat Cummins raised concerns about playing on an already-used surface.

Ironically, the Wankhede track in Mumbai for the first semi-final between India and New Zealand, which was the center of controversy before the game, received a 'good' rating. The encounter saw India pummel the Kiwi attack for a massive 397/4 in their 50 overs, before bowling out the Blackcaps for 327.

Five of Team India's 11 matches in the World Cup saw pitches being rated average by the ICC. The clashes against Pakistan, South Africa, England, and Australia are the four others apart from the grand finale.

India failed to break decade-long ICC title drought

A disconsolate Rohit Sharma after India suffered heartbreak in the final.

Despite coming into the 2023 World Cup as heavy favorites, India surpassed the expectations of even the staunchest supporters in the league stages.

Led brilliantly by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue played a fearless brand of cricket that resulted in them winning all nine games to finish atop the points table. With the outcome never in doubt in any of the matches, the dominant manner of victory had experts and fans comparing the side to some of the all-time great teams of the past.

The Asian giants also brushed aside the Kiwi challenge in the semi-final to set up a mouthwatering clash against Australia in the final.

Yet, the knockout stage hoodoos returned at the most inopportune time. India suffered a devastating defeat to the now-six-time world champions in front of a packed house in Ahmedabad.

The result meant that India's wait for an ICC title has extended to over a decade, with their last triumph coming at the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Despite the painful ending, Team India provided fans with plenty to celebrate. They boasted the tournament's two leading run-scorers, Virat Kohli (765 runs) and Rohit Sharma (597 runs), and the leading wicket-taker Mohammed Shami (24 scalps).