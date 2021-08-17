ICC reveals Men's T20 World Cup 2021 fixtures 

The ICC has announced the fixtures for the upcoming T20 World Cup. India was originally supposed to host the tournament. However, due to the prevailing pandemic situation in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ICC had agreed to shift the mega event to UAE and Oman. The tournament will commence on 17 October with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Dubai will host the final on 14 November.

The T20 World Cup will kick off with the Round 1 matches. Eight teams will participate in this round to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Here are the groups for Round 1:

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman

The T20 World Cup will kick off on 17 October with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea in an afternoon contest at 2 pm (local time). On the same day, the other two teams from Group B - Scotland and Bangladesh - will square off at 6 pm (local time) at the same venue.

Similarly, two matches will be held on each day from 17 to 22 October. The top two teams in each group will earn the chance to play in the Super 12 stage.

India will face Pakistan on 24 October in Dubai

Group 1 - England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Winner Group A, and Runner-up Group B

Group 2- India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Winner Group B, and Runner-up Group A

The Super 12 stage of the tournament will begin on 23 October in Abu Dhabi. The Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa will be the first encounter in this round. Two other T20I powerhouses from Group 1 - England and West Indies - will face off on the evening of the same day in Dubai.

Team India will kick start their campaign with a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium at 6 PM (local time). India will also play the last Super 12 stage match of the tournament on November 8 against one of the Round 1 qualifiers.

Abu Dhabi will host the first semi-final of the tournament on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The Dubai International Stadium has received the opportunity to host the second semi-final and the final matches of the showpiece event on November 11 and 14, respectively. Both the semi-finals and the final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup have reserve days as well.

