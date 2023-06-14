ICC Test Rankings: India's Ajinkya Rahane makes significant progress among batters; Ravichandran Ashwin remains No. 1 bowler

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia saw some changes in the ICC Test Rankings after some impressive performances from players of both teams.

Ajinkya Rahane had a sensational comeback to the Indian Test team. He turned out to be their best batter in the game with scores of 89 and 46 in the WTC final. This helped him move up to the 37th position in the ICC Test Rankings among batters.

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has moved 11 spots higher to 36th position among batters after his crucial contributions in the final. Marnus Labuschagne still holds the No. 1 position with 903 rating points.

Steve Smith and Travis Head smashed big hundreds and that has helped them get to second and third spots, respectively, in the ICC Test Rankings among batters. Smith has 885 rating points, while Head is just a point behind in the third place.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli managed to hold onto their 12th and 13th ranks, respectively, among batters despite not quite living upto the expecations. Shubman Gill has dropped to 50th spot after an underwhelming game.

Pat Cummins remains in the top 3 of the ICC Test Rankings among bowlers

Victorius Australian skipper Pat Cummins held on to his third spot after the WTC final with the legendary James Anderson and Indian star Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him. Despite not playing the game, Ashwin has still maintained his top spot with 860 rating points.

Scott Boland had a pretty impressive first Test on English soil as he jumped six places higher to grab the 36th spot in the rankings among bowlers. He is likely to be more than a handful for the Aussies in the Ashes.

While there was nothing much to cheer about for Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj jumped one spot higher to 40th positon. Ravindra Jadeja remains the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in Tests.

Poll : 0 votes