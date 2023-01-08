ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) after AUS vs SA 2023 series

Australia cemented their top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a 2-0 series win against South Africa. The series victory has almost guaranteed Australia a place in the WTC 2023 final.

Earlier on Sunday, the third and final Test of the Australia vs. South Africa series ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The two teams earned four points each in the ICC World Test Championship points table, courtesy of the result.

Australia's points percentage has dropped from 78.57% to 75.56% because of the draw against South Africa. Even the Proteas' points percentage has been impacted negatively. They had 50% points to their name before the third Test against Australia, but now they have 48.72% points.

Speaking of the recently concluded Test series between Australia and South Africa, the home side won the first Test by six wickets, followed by a win by an innings and 182 runs in the second match. Rain interrupted the proceedings multiple times in the third Test, eventually forcing both teams to share points.

South Africa are dependent on Australia for a top-2 finish in ICC World Test Championship points table

Australia v South Africa - Third Test: Day 5 (Image: Getty)

Australia, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, and England are still alive in the race to the WTC final. The top two teams in the ICC World Test Championship points table will qualify for the tournament's summit clash.

England have played all their matches, while the other five teams still have one series remaining. South Africa will play their last series against West Indies at home from February 28 to March 12. If the Proteas win that series 2-0, they will have 55.56% points in their account.

South Africa will then have to hope that Australia beat India in their upcoming four-match series and New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka. In that scenario, the Proteas will finish second in the final standings.

Which 2 teams will qualify for the World Test Championship final? Share your views in the comments below.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : Will South Africa qualify for the WTC final? Yes No 0 votes