"If Bumrah is not there, he'll surely come in the Champions Trophy" - Former Pakistan cricketer's massive praise for Indian fast bowler

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal lavished praise on Harshit Rana following his exploits with the ball in the fourth T20I against England in Pune on Friday, January 31. He commended the pacer's bowling, adding that he is a top contender to replace Jasprit Bumrah, if unfit, for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The remarks came after Rana returned figures of 3/33 on his T20I debut. The youngster controversially replaced Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute and played a key role in India's series-clinching win.

Kamran Akmal said on his YouTube channel:

"The way Harshit Rana bowled, if Bumrah is not there, he’ll surely come in the Champions Trophy. The way he bowled pace, took three wickets."

Rana previously bagged four wickets on his Test debut in Australia last year.

Akmal also lauded spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy for their excellence in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The 43-year-old opined that the spin twins should've been part of India's squad for the upcoming ICC event.

The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter said in the same video:

"The way Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy are bowling in T20Is, if they were part of the Champions Trophy, India’s spin department would’ve been stronger."

Varun has bagged 12 wickets in the first four matches against England. The 33-year-old has picked up 29 wickets in 11 games since his comeback to T20Is after three years. Meanwhile, Bishnoi collected three wickets in the fourth T20I.

"Good bowling" - Ex-Pakistan player heaps praise on Ravi Bishnoi's comeback

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali also lauded Ravi Bishnoi for his comeback in the fourth T20I after managing just one wicket in his previous three outings. He said on his YouTube channel:

"Duckett got out to Bishnoi. He wasn’t getting wickets but bowling well [in the previous games]. He was hit in the last game but took three wickets today, good bowling."

Overall, Bishnoi has registered 60 wickets in 41 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.34. He will look to continue his good form in the fifth and final T20I against England, scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

