"If not CSK, some franchise will surely pick him"- R Ashwin makes big statement about Kiwi batter for IPL 2026

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has indicated that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be tempted to bid for New Zealand batter Tim Seifert in the IPL 2026 auction. He said that Seifert could become an opening option for the five-time champions if they release players like Rachin Ravindra or Devon Conway.

The 30-year-old has been in outstanding form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, having made 277 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 178.71. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“I get a small feeling whether CSK would be tempted to go for Tim Seifert. If you look at CSK’s history, they like to go with an experienced player in the opening slot. In case there is no Devon Conway or Rachin Ravindra, and they look to take a different route and go in search of an overseas opening batter, then there is a New Zealand-New Zealand connection. He has the experience. He is a very good fielder. He can keep if needed. Wherever he has played the T20 format, his game has gone up. I feel if not CSK, some other franchise will surely pick him.”

Ashwin also praised the exploits of Indian leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. He feels that the CSK bowler seemed to have found control over his leg-break and his length. He also revealed that he had put in the hard yards in the nets in IPL 2025, saying:

“Shreyas Gopal is in the Chennai Super Kings, and I am not joking, he’s bowling at a different level altogether. After many years, you can see he’s bowling the leg break, he’s got control of the length. Something has happened. He worked very hard in the nets last year. It is coming through. Not only have Mangaluru Dragons have won the Maharaja Trophy under his captaincy, but he has also bowled well. He has produced some match-winning spells. It should give him a lot of confidence. He also becomes an option for CSK.”

Shreyas Gopal led Mangaluru Dragons to the Maharaja Trophy title win. He took 17 wickets in 12 matches in the tournament at an average of 20.65.

Ravichandran Ashwin picks Saqib Mahmood as the bowler to keep an eye on

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has picked England pacer Saqib Mahmood as the bowler IPL scouts should keep an eye on. The 38-year-old feels that his slingy action and the ability to dart the ball inwards could make him a useful player to have in the side.

“The one name that IPL scouts should keep an eye on is Saqib Mahmood. Saqib Mahmood has a slingy action. Whenever he bowls, the ball tends to tail in slightly. He will be really useful at venues where the ball skids on a bit. He gave an incredible performance in the final (of The Hundred)," the 106-Test veteran said.

Saqib Mahmood was part of the Oval Invincibles franchise, which lifted the men's Hundred title for a third year in a row on Sunday, August 31.

